Suspected suicide at Tower Street correctional centre

The police are reporting that 34-year-old Oshane Smith, an inmate at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston, is believed to have committed suicide.

The police say during a routine cell check about 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers observed Smith’s body hanging by a piece of rope made from twisted cloth and tied to a window.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.