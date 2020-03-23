Update | Phillips recovering from surgery

Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips will undergo a medical procedure today.

A spokesperson said it is expected that Phillips will make a speedy and full recovery.

Phillips expresses his commitment to keep the nation updated on his progress.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.