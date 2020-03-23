Westmoreland man confesses to murdering security guard, charged

Detectives from the Westmoreland Police Division charged a man in connection with the Thursday, January 16, killing of 33-year-old Owen Grant, a security guard of Pleasant Park in Georges Plain in the parish.

Charged with murder is 26-year-old Jason James, unemployed of Ricketts River district, Frome in the parish.

The police report that Grant’s body was found about 7:25 p.m., after residents who heard explosions, summoned them.

The body had several stab and gunshot wounds.

James was arrested on Saturday, March 21, and later charged after he confessed to the killing, according to the police.

His court date is being finalised.

