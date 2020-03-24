213 MSMEs to get support from Bureau of Standards

THE BUREAU of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) will be providing targeted support to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) during the new fiscal year, which begins on April 1.

Emphasis will be placed on the priority sectors of manufacturing and agriculture/agribusiness as well as the emerging industries of medical cannabis, hemp, and bamboo.

As stated in the 2020-21 Jamaica Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, activities will include assessment of the need for standards; design, development, and delivery of relevant standards; and the provision of training and conformity assessments at discounted rates.

Approximately 213 MSMEs will benefit from these actions.

The increased assistance to MSMEs is in keeping with the BSJ’s focus over the next four years on ensuring the international competitiveness of Jamaican products and facilitating business development and trade, thus aiding the country’s economic growth.

During 2020-21, the entity will also provide continued support for the Enterprise Development for Export Growth Programme, or Export Max III.

The initiative involves collaboration with Jamaica Promotions Corporation Limited and is aimed at providing capacity building and market-penetration assistance to exporters and export-ready enterprises.

Also, the BSJ will increase the number of standards developed (from 64 to 67) for products and services, including building and associated materials, cannabis, medical facilities, and transportable gas.

The entity is projecting a surplus of $58.11 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.