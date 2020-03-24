Banks declare coronavirus ground rules

Jamaica’s banking lobby has issued a range of protocols that will guide all members as Jamaica moves to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Jamaica Bankers’ Association (JBA) said that its unified policy was in line with declarations by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at a Jamaica House press briefing on Monday, March 16.

The JBA said that the following steps were being taken by the industry to safeguard the health and safety of customers and staff:

1. We will be observing social-distancing practices as advised by the prime minister.

2. Customers are being urged to use alternative banking channels available to conduct transactions and avoid banking halls where possible.

3. Utilise digital and electronic channels.

4. Bank online or via telephone by contacting the call centre.

5. Use your bank’s ATMs.

6. Customers are encouraged to use debit and credit cards and to minimise the handling of cash.

7. Banks will be limiting to 20 the number of customers being serviced in the banking halls at any one time.

8. Customers who are displaying flulike symptoms are strongly advised to desist from visiting banking halls.

9. If you must visit a branch, avoid physical contact with persons and limit your contact with surfaces.

10. Banks have increased sanitisation measures in their branches and customers are urged to utilise a hand sanitiser upon entry or before dealing with tellers or other front-line staff.

11. Customers are encouraged to contact their bank directly to discuss options if they are experiencing difficulties.

The JBA said that all of its members have committed to working with personal and business banking customers on a case-by-case basis to provide flexible solutions to rebound from pay disruption and industry downturn caused by COVID-19.