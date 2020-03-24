Four more COVID-19 cases in Jamaica push total to 25

The Health Ministry has reported that Jamaica has recorded an additional four cases of the coronavirus pushing to 25 the total number of confirmed cases here.

Of the total, 17 are imported, seven related to the imported cases and one remains under investigation.

Six of the 25 confirmed cases have been reported in the past two days:

Here's the breakdown as provided by the Health Ministry:

*Two males, both 61 years old, with a travel history that includes Trinidad, London, Egypt, and Dubai. They arrived in Jamaica on March 11.

*A 51-year-old Jamaican resident from Westmoreland with no travel history, but who was a contact of two previously confirmed cases.

*A 58-year-old female, of a Kingston and St Andrew address, with a travel history from France and who returned to Jamaica on March 10.

*A 42-year-old male from Westmoreland, with a travel history to the United Kingdom, who returned to Jamaica on March 12.

*A 61-year-old female from Clarendon, with a travel history that includes New York, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. She returned to Jamaica on March 18 on flight BA2263. She contacted the Ministry’s COVID-19 helpline when symptoms developed. This triggered the Rapid Response Team and she was taken into isolation.

