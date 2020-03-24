Health officials get training

Ministry of Health and Wellness officials last week Wednesday received training on how to use Go. Data, an outbreak investigation tool that collects field data during a public-health emergency.

National epidemiologist in the ministry Dr Karen Webster-Kerr said that the tool has been customised to track cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

She said it includes functionality for case investigation, contact follow-up, and the visualisation of chains of transmission.

The training, which was hosted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Washington, included other member states from the Caribbean.

Webster-Kerr said that the ministry has asked PAHO to implement the tool in Jamaica as “it would automate many of the work that is being done manually” to track the spread of COVID-19.

“Jamaica would be owners of the data, and we will customise it a little bit more to ensure that [the] information gives the best picture we can for Jamaica and is understood by Jamaicans,” she stated.

Go. Data is the initiative of a group of public-health partners and is managed by the Global Outbreak and Response Network coordinated by the World Health Organization.