Immigration Corner | Deadline looming and I can’t get documents

Dear Miss Powell,

I read your article recently about the ­coronavirus, but you didn’t say anything about persons who received an invitation to apply for permanent residence. I only have a few days in which to get my final documents, and I am worried that I will not make the deadline because I am told to stay home. Most places are closed, and I can’t get to pick up the documents. What can I do?

Dear A.A.,

The government of Canada is aware of the effects of COVID-19 worldwide, and although they are continuing with the processing of various immigration applications, service disruptions and restrictions due to COVID-19 may affect the processing times. Special notices have been posted on the government’s website about how they will be handling cases during this time.

Notices

The Department of Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has indicated that “… no application in progress will be closed or refused due to a lack of documentation or inability to complete the application process in time such as giving biometrics or completing an immigration medical exam … .”

This means that you will not be penalised if you are unable to upload the required documents within the required 60 days if travel restrictions and protective measures are in place. However, it is your duty to be diligent.

Outstanding documents

What are the outstanding documents? What efforts have you made before the ­restrictions? Have you tried contacting the responsible organisations via email to obtain the documents?

It is your duty to continue to do all you can to advance your application and not use this outbreak as an excuse or contribute to the delay in the processing of your case. You should continue with your application by uploading the documents you have, and write a letter of explanation for each outstanding document.

For bank statements, check to see if a statement is available online. If you are able to download a bank statement to provide proof-of -settlement funds, then you could upload this statement and submit it with a letter of explanation that the official document on the bank’s letterhead will be submitted at a later date.

Did you email your bankers to request the statement electronically? Most banks are willing to assist you by providing these documents electronically if you already have an email indemnity form in place.

If the outstanding document is a medical report and you have a notice from your doctor that the office is closed, write a letter to IRCC advising them that the doctor’s office is closed and attach a copy of the notice, if available. Upload this document to your portal in the slot that you would normally upload your medical report.

If your police record is outstanding, write a letter of explanation outlining the reason that the police record is outstanding and provide proof of your efforts such as your proof of payment for the report and any advisory of delays that you may have. Upload this document to your online portal in the slot for the police report.

There will inevitably be delays in the processing of applications. Do the best you can to advance your application. Once you have uploaded a letter of explanation in each slot, I recommend that you submit your application at least a day before the scheduled expiry date. This will ensure that IRCC can process the ­documents you have submitted.

Expect IRCC to send you a notice via your online portal to advise you of the new deadline to submit the outstanding documents and given an opportunity to upload the updated documents.

In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. Remember to focus on social distancing and washing your hands. We will get through this. Should you have any other issues or concerns, I recommend that you contact us via email or telephone directly to advise you further.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public who is a member of the Jamaican and Ontario, Canada, Bars, with office located in Ottawa, Ontario. Her areas of practice are in immigration, commercial, real estate, wills, powers of attorney, and estates. Email: info@deidrepowell.com. Subject line: Immigration. Find her on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn or call 613.695.8777.