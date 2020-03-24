JPS escalating electricity protection measures amid COVID-19

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it is working to ensure that power reliability is maintained as the country battles the coronavirus (COVID-19)

The company says it will be doing all that is necessary in order to support businesses and residences, including the growing work-from-home phenomenon.

However, the JPS noted that this will comprise critical maintenance activities and effecting repairs, which may require unavoidable planned outages.

JPS says it is sensitive to the fact that this may be challenging for households, especially at this time, but assured that planned outages will only be carried out where necessary so as to prevent equipment failure or other power supply problems.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, March 25, opening hours at the company’s 12 customer service offices islandwide will be adjusted to 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

JPS says the situation will be assessed after two weeks.

