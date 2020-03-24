PM details restrictions for barbershops, hairdressing salons

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the details of the restrictions for barbershops and hairdressing salons.

As of tomorrow, these establishments will not be permitted to have more than 10 people in their businessplaces.

And according to the Prime Minister, of the 10 people allowed in the salons, only two may be customers there for service.

He also said they may only be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The restrictions will be in effect until April 23.

The Government on Monday announced that there would be restrictions for the barbershops and hairdressing salons, promising to release the details today.

People who breach the orders may be fined up to $1 million or imprisoned for up to 12 months.

