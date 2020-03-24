Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel to close temporarily amid COVID-19

The Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew is to be temporarily closed from Thursday, March 26.

The closure is to run until Thursday, April 30.

The hotel’s management says it made the decision in consideration of the health and well-being of its staff together with business uncertainty due to recently imposed travel restrictions and Government mandates.

Guests with check-in before Thursday, April 30, 2020:

Terra Nova All-Suite will be contacting and assisting these persons to make alternative arrangements.

Feel free to contact its reservations team at +1-876-926-2211 or by email at info@terranovajamaica.com.

For guests with reservations from Friday, May 1, 2020 onwards, we will provide you with an update by Friday, April 24, 2020.

Travel partners:

Please email any related inquiries to info@terranovajamaica.com.

