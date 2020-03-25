Body of elderly St Ann man found in water tank

Detectives assigned to the St Ann Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a senior citizen who was found dead in a water tank at his home in Bamboo on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 87-year-old Richard King, of Lumsden district, Bamboo, St Ann.

The police report that about 1:45 p.m., passers-by stumbled upon the body and alerted them.

Upon their arrival, King’s body was seen afloat in the water.

It was fished from the water, the scene processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.

