Body found in Seaforth, St Thomas with gunshot and stab wounds

The body of a man was found at his home in Seaforth, St Thomas on Tuesday evening.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Ricardo Smith, alias Prince, a labourer of the Capture Land community in Seaforth.

Smith’s body was reportedly found by his sister who had gone to visit him after not seeing him for a day, despite living close by.

It is reported that upon entering the house where her brother lived alone, his body was seen lying on his bed in blood with what appeared to be injuries.

The Seaforth Police were alerted and the body was reportedly discovered to have gunshot and stab wounds to the face, neck and upper body.

Smith was reportedly last seen alive about 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23 at a shop in his community.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.