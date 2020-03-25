Brothers killed in St Thomas motorcycle crash

Two brothers died in a crash along the Golden Grove to Hordley Crossing main road in St Thomas Tuesday night.

They have been identified as Adrian Williams, a 30-year-old bus driver and Lando Williams, a security guard, both of a Wheelerfield address in the parish.

It is reported that about 8:30 p.m. the brothers were heading towards Golden Grove on a motorcycle when Adrian, who was driving, reportedly lost control of the bike.

The motorcycle then reportedly collided with a Toyota RAV 4 motorcar which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The brothers reportedly died on the spot.

The driver of the RAV 4 was taken to the hospital by the police for treatment.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

