Businessman offers old Jockey Factory in Hanover for COVID patient recovery

The Government has been offered another facility to house recovering Coronavirus patients.

The 60,000 square foot facility is the old Jockey Factory, which sits on 22 acres of land in Lucea, Hanover and can “easily accommodate 300 people”, according to owner Dr Guna Muppuri.

Muppuri says the offer has already been communicated to the Health Ministry and made it clear he wants no money for the use of the facility.

The government will, however, be required to pay the utility bills and maintain the facility.

He says the ministry has indicated that it will dispatch a team to the facility to conduct an inspection.

Muppuri, who is the founder, president and chief executive officer of Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited and Bioprist Group, said offering the facility was his way of giving back to Jamaica.

“I felt it was my responsibility and duty to jump into action when the country is going through this looming crisis. I think it’s my time to go to war to protect our richest treasure, the people of Jamaica,” said Muppuri, who was born in India, but has been living in Jamaica for 30 years.

“I can’t take money for this. Jamaica has given to me, it’s time for me to give back,” he added.

Muppuri said the facility has a cafeteria, dining areas, wash rooms, back-up power supply and a 50,000-gallon back-up water tank.

“Every back-up you need for a makeshift hospital.”

On Monday, the health ministry made an urgent plea for over 600 rooms to house coronavirus patients.

Jakes Treasure Beach became the first local hotel to offer its 65 rooms for quarantine or isolation purposes for COVID-19 patients, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) has disclosed.

