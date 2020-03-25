Commonwealth develops coronavirus tracker

The Commonwealth has developed a novel coronavirus tracker that shows daily cases in member countries.

The tracker collects data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and shows the total confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases and deaths in the affected member countries. The tool is designed to help countries prepare and respond to the pandemic.

The disease, caused by the coronavirus known as COVID-19, has infected more than 400,000 people with deaths topping 18,000.

“Coronavirus has rapidly spread across the world affecting people, livelihoods and nations,” said Assistant Secretary General Nabeel Goheer.

“The Commonwealth, as an organisation that believes in innovation, has prepared this tracker that offers real-time and accurate insight for governments to make informed decisions on this worsening crisis.”

As at March 23, the online tracker shows 12,707 Commonwealth citizens have been infected with 340 dying in member countries.

A Commonwealth analysis suggests access to hospital beds and ventilators are limited in many countries, which could present a major challenge if coronavirus is not contained early enough.

President of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation, Kathleen McCourt, said: “Commonwealth nurses and midwives are at the forefront of the global COVID-19 response.

“They are reporting inadequate access to personal protective equipment, being asked to work in unfamiliar environments and inconsistent or absent access to testing for healthcare workers.”