Drought affecting NWC operations in sections of St Elizabeth

Three National Water Commission (NWC) systems in St Elizabeth are operating below their maximum capacity as a result of low yield brought on by drought conditions.

The affected systems are Siloah, Hannah Spring and Benlomonds.

The NWC says the condition has resulted in a decrease in the amount of water available for distribution.

Consequently, customers served by these systems will experience either low water pressure or have no piped water.

The affected NWC service areas include:

- Union, Raheem, Marlborough, Russel Hill, Phoenix Park, Balaclava, St. Paul's, Rose's Valley, Content, Free Town, Comfort Hall, Ever Green, Mount Pleasant, Beverley and Lineside, which are served by Siloah.

- Hannah Spring, Sellington, sections of Fyffes Pen and Cataboo served by Hannah Spring.

- Benlomonds, Siloah, Windsor, Thornton, Williamsfield, Spring and Pang Town, served by Benlomonds.

