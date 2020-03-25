Gas prices down $0.50, diesel down $0.20

Gas prices will go down by $0.50 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $124.18 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $127.01.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.20 per litre to sell for $123.05.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $0.40 to sell for $102.45.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.15 to sell for $39.39, while butane will move down by $0.25 to sell for $45.44 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

