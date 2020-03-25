Guardian Life Ltd donates multimillion-dollar ventilator

GUARDIAN LIFE Limited and the Guardian Group Foundation have made a much-needed contribution to the Jamaican health sector with the donation of a ventilator valued at J$4.3 million to the Victoria Jubilee Neo-Natal Ward and, by extension, the Kingston Public Hospital, this as the nation grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospitals received the equipment on Friday.

The COVID-19 virus causes respiratory illness, with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath.

“Guardian Life understands that this is an essential piece of equipment to have during this crisis, and as health insurance providers, we think it is only fitting for us to make a contribution to improving the health and wellness of affected Jamaicans,” said Eric Hosin, president of Guardian Life Limited, adding that the gesture of the foundation was in keeping with its mantra of Love. Care. Serve.

Hosin explained that the donation of the ventilator was as an initial response to the hospitals’ shortage of this vital equipment. Fortunately, it came in time to be incorporated in the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s (PSOJ) call for its members to support the health sector with its response to the coronavirus outbreak. To date, the PSOJ has donated approximately $150 million to the cause.

The foundation has a long history of supporting the Jamaican health sector since the inception of its annual Keep It Alive 5K Night Runs in 2014. To date, the foundation has donated over $102.8 million from funds raised from this initiative.