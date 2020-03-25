Money doesn’t mean much in a time of crisis

MAY PEN businessman and owner of Shopping Mall and Trading Towers, Tony Smatt, has closed down the complex for two weeks, as he said he was putting the welfare of his staff as the top priority in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Money can’t buy health, and money can’t bring you back from the dead. Money does not mean that much in a time of crisis,” he told The Gleaner.

Smatt said that after 14 days he will be re-evaluating the situation to determine the way forward. In the meantime, “all of my staff will receive their full pay for as long as we are closed”.

According to the Clarendon businessman, the safety and protection of his approximately 30 staff members are more important.

“This shutdown could easily run into the millions, but I hope other businesses will follow suit, as it is very important to take a step back and re-evaluate our situation. Anybody can be a carrier, and usually we don’t know until it is too late,” he informed.

While praising the Government for its efforts in trying to contain the spread of COVID-19, Smatt said business persons should do their part, too.

“Stay home, wash your hands regularly and don’t touch your face. If you see something, say something. I would like to commend all the nurses, doctors and first responders for the great job they are doing,” he stated.

