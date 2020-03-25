Persons 75 and older who must stay indoors to get gov’t assistance

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says special provisions have been made in the government’s COVID-19 stimulus package to provide financial assistance to Jamaicans 75 and older who must now remain indoors.

The order restricting the movement of these persons took effect today.

Under the order, these individuals may only leave their homes once per day for food, medicine or the necessities of life.

READ: Seniors under lockdown

This does not include engaging in employment.

The issue was raised by participants in the prime minister’s digital COVID town hall today where one Portmore, St Catherine woman disclosed that she is 79 and stays at home while her husband, who is the breadwinner, is 75.

Holness said the government is aware of the challenges and that’s why provision was made in the stimulus package which was outlined by finance minister Dr Nigel Clarke in parliament yesterday.

He said details of the assistance to persons 75 and older will be outlined soon.

“ I had a conversation yesterday with the Minister of Finance who announced a significant package. It was not clear in that package that there was a special provision, but there is a special provision which we will be making more details available of as to how we can assist persons who, for the next 14 days, are required to stay at home but who would not be able to continue to earn to sustain themselves.”

He added that these persons may also seek help from the Ministry of Local Government.

Among other things, the government’s $10-billion COVID contingency package includes $1 billion in additional funding to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to help those who are informally employed and affected by the economic downturn.

READ: COVID bailout - axed workers to get payouts

Also, the local government ministry has been allocated $150 million to supplement the Poor Relief programme.

- Jerome Reynolds

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.