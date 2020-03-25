Woman who allegedly shot boyfriend at Oakland apartment charged

Vivia Martin, 27, otherwise called ‘Gilly’, of Oakland Apartment Complex Kingston 8, has been charged in relation to an incident at her home on Wednesday, March 4 in which she allegedly shot her spouse.

She has been charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

The police report that Martin and her spouse had a dispute and she allegedly used her licensed Sig Sauer 9mm pistol to shoot him in the leg.

She was arrested and later charged.

Her court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.