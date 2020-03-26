CXC announces new procedures for CSEC and CAPE exams

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says it has made a policy decision to offer a modified process for CSEC and CAPE examinations.

Further, it wants to push back the exams from the usual May/ June to July.

But, it says it will be guided by national protocols across the region.

Several Caribbean countries have closed schools as they seek to limit the spread of the coronavirius.

Here is how CXC exams will be administered:

* Administration of at least one common paper (Multiple Choice Assessments)

* School-Based Assessments (SBAs) and Paper 032s (Alternative to SBA) for private candidates

* Award final grades based on the moderated SBAs and multiple choice papers.

The following are exceptions to the aforementioned process where candidates will be required to complete additional components:

• Modern Languages (Spanish, French, and Portuguese)

* Human and Social Biology

• Visual Arts

CXC says its strategy will employ e-testing (online and offline) in order to reduce the administration processing time resulting in the shortest turn-around time for marking and the release of examination results.

In addition, it will provide an opportunity for the timely presentation of grades to facilitate matriculation to higher education or to access employment.

This also minimises disruption to the 2020/2021 academic year.

