Firearm and ammunition seized in Clarendon, five arrested

Five men were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition along the Lodge main road in Mocho, Clarendon on Wednesday.

The police report that about 10:00 p.m., a team was on patrol in the area when they signalled the driver of Toyota Corolla motorcar to stop.

He complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched.

During the search, one Glock 17 9mm pistol containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in the engine of the car, according to the police.

The five men were then arrested.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.