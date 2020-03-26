Holness warns against quarantine breaches

AS THE Government moves to tighten entry at the country’s ports, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that exemptions can be given for landing, subject to the ultimate approval of Cabinet.

Holness announced in Parliament on Tuesday a raft of measures being taken by the Government to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“There will always be some cases, but the exercise of that discretion must be very limited,” Holness said on Tuesday.

Persons landing from COVID-19-infected, high-risk countries will be required to self-quarantine from March 25 to April 7, the prime minister said.

However, Holness told Parliament that the Government was aware that many persons who arrived from countries flagged by the Government have been in quarantine, as required by the order.

While noting that although some travellers assumed they had fallen beneath the State’s radar, the Government was fully aware of incoming passengers and could identify quarantine offenders.

“We know everyone that has come into this island. We have the various manifests, and we have given the various instructions to the police and to the Ministry of Health to check on those addresses …,” the prime minister said.

“... There are cases where this law has been breached and we have sought to enforce it. I believe that the average Jamaican is now seized of the seriousness of the Government. It does not matter your state or status ... . We will enforce these measures consistently,” he added.

