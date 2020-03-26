Petrojam activates emergency response system amid COVID-19

The state-owned oil refinery Petrojam is reporting that it has activated its emergency response system as the country combats COVID-19.

See details below:

* The company has ensured that at any time we have at least 21 days inventory of crude oil and finished products such as gasoline, kerosene, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas).

* We are also in constant communication with our suppliers of both crude oil and finished products to ascertain their supply capabilities and plan accordingly.

* To account for the extreme uncertainty in the market place, we have modelled several scenarios that could impact our operations and have implemented strategies to ensure our resilience through this COVID-19 pandemic. This includes organising a back-up or fail-safe manpower system in our emergency operations to ensure consistent availability of critical personnel to man our facilities.

* Implementing a public education programme promoting enhanced personal hygienic measures as the most effective way to protect ourselves from this illness. This includes frequent hand-washing, social distancing, proper cough-etiquette, among others.

* Increasing our cleaning routines at all locations including our terminals, plant and office buildings particularly frequently used areas such as restrooms, meeting rooms, desks, doorknobs and switches, to ensure that they are frequently sanitised.

* Providing personal hand sanitisers to staff and increasing the number of hand sanitiser dispensers installed in strategic locations to facilitate frequent use and ease of access by both staff and visitors.

* Implementing various social distancing strategies for staff and visitors.

