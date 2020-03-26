St James higgler charged with murder

Detectives from the Anchovy Police Station on Monday charged a man in relation to the death of 58-year-old Lenford Burchell, a farmer of Montego Hills in St James.

Charged with murder is 33-year-old Davion Grant, otherwise called ‘Durby’, a higgler of Blue Hole in Montpelier in the parish.

The police say Burchell was shot and killed about 5:00 p.m. in Blue Hole, Montpelier on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Grant was later fingered in the incident and subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.