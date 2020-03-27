ADVERTORIAL | Is there a way to pay online?

Dear Shannon,

W ith coronavirus all around, I am now working from home, and for the most part, I am self-quarantined. I would like to keep up to date with the monthly instalments for my car insurance without breaking my quarantine. Is there a way to pay online?

Dear Reader,

Of course, there is a facility to make your payments online! There is no need to go in-branch, especially now when social distancing is a necessity. Unfortunately, online payments cannot accommodate cash at this time. However, they can be made using a credit card or a visa debit card.

Here is how you do it. Log in to MIBinsure.com and sign in using your email address and password. If you do not have a password, click the ‘forget your password’ option and a link will be sent directly to your email account. You will use this link to generate a new password.

Once you are able to access your account, click on ‘payment’ and then select the ‘make a payment’ option. From there, you will see the outstanding amount on the policy. You should be able to make a payment using your credit card or visa debit card. Make sure that you have your card information handy and fill in the details as requested.

It is an easy process that you can do from the comfort of your home and at your own convenience.

No need to visit the branch

Dear Shannon,

I have been using MIBinsure.com to renew my policy. I found the process surprisingly easy and very convenient. However, while I was using the portal, I realised that I did not have all the required documents handy. I now have the outstanding documents in my possession and would like to complete the transaction. Do I need to travel to your office to hand them in or can I resume and complete the process online?

Dear Reader,

Your safety is very important to us, especially in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. So if you have access to an online service, whether on your cell phone or computer, we invite you to resume the process on MIBinsure.com to upload the outstanding documents. There is no need to make a trip to the branch.

You will need to properly photograph the documents so that all the information is legible and not obstructed in any way. Simply login to MIBInsure.com, click on the ‘sign in’ option and access your account using your email address and password. If you do not have a password or if you have forgotten what it is, then click on the ‘forget your password’ option and a link will be sent to your email account. Use this link to generate your new password.

Once you are logged into your account, click on ‘renew my policy’. You will notice the ‘policy documents’ option. When you select your policy number, you will be able to see all the documents that were already uploaded to your account. You will be given the option to load additional documents. Follow the instructions and upload the documents you had photographed as required.

If you have no online access, do not worry. Please call us on 876-929-1468 so we can explore another arrangement for you to submit the documents.

Shannon Samuda, Communications Officer, Marathon Insurance Brokers, smsamuda@mibja.com