Another Trelawny Branch Association head quits prematurely - In-fighting in farmers’ group ­continues

Western Bureau:

THE AGE-OLD tradition of the presidents of the Trelawny Branch Association of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) not serving out their full term has once again manifested itself with the recent resignation of the latest president, Tristan Turner, who quit recently, citing differences between himself and the JAS.

The association’s presidency has been like an albatross around the necks of incumbents, as the last six presidents have either not sought re-election, resigned prematurely, or, in one case, fell prey to a no-confidence vote from the floor at an annual general meeting.

“I resigned on March 9,” said Turner, whose last official act was overseeing the 65th staging of the annual Hague Agricultural and Livestock Show, which was held on February 26.

LACK OF SUPPORT

According to Turner, his effort to put programmes in place to create opportunities for farmers to flourish was being thwarted through a lack of support from the JAS, which he said he is not prepared to tolerate.

“I took the position (resigned) because I had the interest of farmers and wanted to see the showgrounds be put to use outside of the annual show,” said Turner, claiming that he did not get the requisite support, which ultimately fractured his relationship with the JAS.

“There was a disconnect between the office (JAS) and myself. I give two examples – the Rural Agricultural Development Authority gave the office an amount of fertiliser. It was distributed without me, who represent the farmers knowing about it,” said Turner. “An appreciation function for volunteers at the show was held. Letters were sent to volunteers, and not even a copy was sent to me.”

“There was politics at play; not PNP (People’s National Party) or JLP (Jamaica Labour Party) politics. I looked into what I would achieve with what I was facing and saw failure, so I resigned,” said Turner.