CoolMarket delivers groceries free of cost

Jamaica’s online marketing company, CoolMarket, is delivering grocery items purchased using its platform free to customers in the Corporate Area and St Catherine, until further notice.

The Ocho Rios-based company said the move is to minimise the spread of the COVID-19 in Jamaica, and was made after taking note of the disruption to the society that the pandemic has caused.

Managing Director Vivienne Reynolds told The Gleaner last Friday that CoolMarket will offer free same-day delivery of grocery items to customers in Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine, adding that the company hopes the initiative “will help ease the anxiety most are experiencing during this mandated period of isolation”.

“As CoolMarket.com continues to extend its same-day delivery service for grocery items islandwide, debit/credit cards, cash on delivery, bank transfer and financing will be accepted as methods of payment,” Reynolds pointed out

She said CoolMarket, through its unique position as the largest online marketplace in Jamaica, enables the remote purchasing of a wide range of items, including groceries, cleaning supplies, home office essentials, children’s learning gadgets, home gym equipment, in-home entertainment products such as TVs, laptops, and many more items.

And in keeping with health guidelines, service personnel wear protective gloves and masks, while delivery boxes are sanitised during the processing and delivery of goods.

“We have a duty to our customers and staff to ensure all known safety measures are observed as the business operates during these uncertain days,” Reynolds pointed out.

Reynolds said CoolMarket applauds the health minister and the health sector team for its management of the current crisis, and encourages Jamaicans to continue to observe all safety precautions.

