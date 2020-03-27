D-Day for filing annual income tax returns

Today is the deadline for persons to file their annual income tax returns for 2019 and estimated income tax returns for 2020.

The cut-off should have been on Wednesday but Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) gave an extension to today following complaints from several accountants and taxpayers from across the island that they experienced challenges accessing the Internet.

The TAJ says despite the disruption in internet service on Wednesday, over 1581 corporate and individual income tax returns were filed online.

Corporate Income Tax (CIT) filers are reminded that they must file their returns electronically, via TAJ’s online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm to meet their filing obligation.

This means corporate bodies, organisations such as partnerships, trusts, estates, building societies, life assurances as well as registered charities, are required to file their income tax returns and supporting documents online.

