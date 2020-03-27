JN Bank adjusts business hours

JN Bank is to temporarily adjust its business hours for the safety of members, customers and its employees amid the COVID-19 situation.

Effective March 30, 2020, branches will be opened from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday to Friday; while Saturday banking locations will offer services from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Gayle and Annotto Bay locations in St Mary will open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Senior citizens will be given priority in-branch.

In keeping with protocols outlined by the government, JN Bank will staggered the number of members and customers entering our branches during opening hours, to provide room for physical distancing in our banking halls.

However, appropriate arrangements have been made to ensure members waiting to enter our branches are comfortable and adequately distanced, while outside, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Access to JN LIVE Personal online banking has been fully restored, and, therefore, members may conduct transactions conveniently online or by using our Smart ATMs island-wide instead of waiting in our banking halls.

JN Bank will continue to take the necessary precautions to protect members and employees.

JN Bank, in collaboration with its parent company, The Jamaica National Group, says it has implemented a raft of solutions to assist its members and customers through the challenges expected to emerge as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their businesses and communities.

These solutions will be shared with our members and customers via email, on our website, our social media handles, traditional media and in-branch.

