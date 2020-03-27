JUST IN: Four more COVID-19 cases in Jamaica push tally to 30

Jamaica has confirmed four more cases of COVID19.

This means there are now 30 confirmed cases here.

The breakdown:

*Twenty - imported cases (with 1 death)

*Eight - import-related

*Two - under investigation

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement a press conference at Jamaica House a short while ago.

New cases:

*Eighty-seven-year old female from Manchester with a travel history that includes New York

*Fifty-one-year-old male from St Catherine with a travel history that includes New York

*Fifty-two-year-old male, with no travel history, but a close contact of a visitor from Canada, who reported ill upon her return to Canada.

*Fifty-six-year-old male from Manchester with no travel history but was in contact with tourists from several countries.

In the meantime, the Bull Bay, St Andrew quarantine will end at midnight.

However, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says eight people there will remain under quarantine.

In Corn Piece, Clarendon where a quarantine remains in place, two people are being closely monitored.

