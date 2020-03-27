Man charged with brother’s murder in Hanover

Fifty-three-year-old Aldon Shippy, otherwise called ‘Doctor’, of Success district, Hanover was on Thursday charged with murder.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Dalton Shippy, a farmer of First Road in Success district in the parish.

The police report that Dalton and Aldon were involved in an argument when the latter reportedly used a hammer to hit Dalton on the head, killing him.

Aldon was arrested less than 24 hours following the incident, which occurred about 10:30.a.m. on Monday, March 23.

