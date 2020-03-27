No truth to Westmoreland COVID lockdown claims – Police

The police are reporting that there is no truth to claims that Westmoreland is slated to be placed under quarantine due to COVID-19.

They say the false information is contained in a voicenote that is being circulated in the Westmoreland Police Division.

The police are calling for the public not to spread erroneous information about the COVID-19 pandemic or any other health-related matters so as avoid causing unnecessary panic and anxiety.

The public is being encouraged to follow bulletins on the virus from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.