Power companies donate COVID-19 supplies, equipment

Private power producing giants Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP), West Kingston Power Partners and Jamaica Private Power Company has extended over J$1 million in much-needed supplies and equipment to combat the onslaught of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a release from JEP, the Group executed relief initiatives which started with the outfitting of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) with four 10 x 10ft heavy-duty outdoor tents to create a comfortable triage area for patients and safe working conditions for medical partners at this critical time.

“The tents will go a very far way in terms of managing overcrowding at the hospital and provide more comfortable waiting areas for visitors to the Outpatient Department and clinics,” said CEO of KPH and Victoria Jubilee Hospitals, Dr Kathleen Cooper Brown, beaming with gratitude.

In response to the needs of quarantined communities such as Seven and Eight Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew, the group delivered almost J$500,000 of non-perishable foods, bottled water and personal hygiene items to the Ministry of Labour & Social Security. Courtney Cephas, executive director of the Health for Life and Wellness Foundation, was on-site to receive the products from members of the JEP team.

“The donation of basic food items will form care packages for distribution to the residents in quarantine areas such as Bull Bay or restricted communities,” Cephas explained.

“I am thankful that private entities like Jamaica Energy Partners stepped up to support the ministry’s initiative to provide for the urgent needs of restricted residents,” he continued.

STRONG PARTNERSHIP

The JEP group, which has very strong partnerships and a long history of working to empower the communities surrounding the power plants, has rallied to ramp up easily accessible information on COVID-19 to Jamaicans. A J$300,000 educational push has been coordinated through a weeklong drive erecting posters and flyers in addition to the deployment of town criers across West Kingston, Old Harbour, Old Harbour Bay, East Kingston and Port Royal communities. Similar information has also been digitally packaged and is shared regularly via the group’s social media channels.

Western Kingston and Old Harbour Bay communities, the Old Harbour Bay Fishing Market as well as The Golden Age Home in East Kingston were the recipients of one hundred and five (105) gallons of sanitising solutions. At the same time, JEP is currently scheduling similar distributions across other neighbouring communities. We provided the St. Andrew Eastern constituency with basic food items, which will form care packages for constituents currently displaced due to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the local health authorities. These residents include those unable to work, as well as golden agers.

President & CEO of the JEP Group, Wayne McKenzie, says that “as Jamaica weathers COVID-19 together, we remain committed to serving the community and partnering with Government agencies through the allocation of resources to effectively fight against the pandemic. Also, as an essential service, the Group will operate as usual to meet the energy requirements of the island. As the coronavirus continues to upend businesses worldwide and citizens regardless of means or creed, our strength lies in the fact that we are in this together and will emerge stronger despite it.”