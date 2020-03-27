Prison visit suspension extended, online money transfer system unveiled

The National Security Ministry has extended the suspension of prison visits.

According to Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Senator Matthew Samuda, the suspension will remain in effect until otherwise advised.

In the meantime, Samuda has announced a new system for inmates to receive financial support from their relatives.

The money will go to the inmates’ tuck shop accounts.

Deposits can be made to:

Bank: Bank of Nova Scotia

Branch: Scotia Centre

Account name: Department of Corrections Project Fund

Account number: 10908-7815.

How to send money for inmates:

Upon completing the deposit, relatives are required to send a WhatsApp message to 876-319-1616 or email projectdepartment@dcs.gov.jm containing:

1. Reference number or receipt number

2. Inmate/ward name and date of birth

3. Name of correctional centre where relative is housed

4. Scanned copy or photograph of identification (drivers’ licenses, passport, national ID)

5. The maximum deposit per inmate/ward is twenty thousand dollars ($20,000) monthly.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) also says although visits are restricted, families may contact their relatives and children in custody.

It says between 9 a.m and 5 p.m, the relatives should call the institution where the inmates are housed to make an appointment to speak with them.

The number for each institution is listed on the DCS website at www.dcs.gov.jm.

In the meantime, the prison authorities say inmates, children or remandees who leave their facilities to attend courts or an appointment are subjected to a 14-day separation on admission or readmission in a correctional centre.

"They will not interact with the rest of the inmate population until they are cleared by a medical doctor," said a spokesperson in a release from the National Security Ministry.

