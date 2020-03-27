Restrictions could tighten, if ...

Jamaica having recorded its 26th confirmed case of COVID-19 infection, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton is warning that the Government could imposed more stringent quarantine measures, if Jamaicans continue to flout the law in regard to self-isolation.

Refusing to take personal responsibility serious by observing the necessary measures to protect themselves, their families and communities, these persons continue to put the entire country at risk, by virtue of their unwillingness to conform.

He disclosed via a digital press conference on Wednesday that the behaviour of some Jamaicans continues to put the rest of the country at risk, and this will not be tolerated.

“If that observation becomes the norm rather than the exception and the risks for community spread become greater or becomes a reality, then I believe that the prime minister, who is on record as saying so, and the Cabinet, would have no difficulty increasing the restrictions. I do believe that that could be a possibility going into the future, but at the same time would be subject to an assessment.

“We are very clear (in our minds) that if we have to make other decisions that are more stringent, that are more restrictive, then those decisions are going to have to be made,” Tufton warned.