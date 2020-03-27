Teens among five charged in connection with murder of businessman Roger Chang
Detectives from the St Mary Division have charged five persons in connection with the murder of businessman Roger Chang.
Charged are:
Khadesha McKenzie 23, of a Kingston 11 address,
Cebert Duggan, 60, a mechanic of Enfield St. Mary, and
Three teenagers — two 16-year-old and a 17-year-old - all from Enfield, St Mary.
They have been charged with:
* Murder
* Conspiracy to commit murder
* Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition
* Possession of criminal property and
* Benefitting from criminal property.
McKenzie and one of the 16-year-old boys were also charged with simple larceny and unauthorised access to computer data.
Chang’s body was found along a shoreline in Dover, St Mary on Sunday, March 15 with several stab wounds, a day after he went missing.
The court dates of the accused persons are being finalised.
