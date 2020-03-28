The breakdown: Two more coronavirus cases in Jamaica push total to 32

Jamaica has now reported 32 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) up from 30 reported yesterday.

So far there has been one death.

The two newest cases involve a 70-year-old female from St Catherine with no travel history and a 67-year-old Kingston female who returned from the United Kingdom.

Case breakdown

Imported - 21

Import-related - 8

Under investigation 3 (including the St Catherine female)

Quarantine log

Government facility - 34

At home - 289 (excluding residents of Corn Piece Settlement)

Isolation log

Government facilities - 38

Test data

Samples tested - 257

Positive - 32

Negative - 221

Pending - Four

