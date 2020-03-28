The breakdown: Two more coronavirus cases in Jamaica push total to 32
Jamaica has now reported 32 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) up from 30 reported yesterday.
So far there has been one death.
The two newest cases involve a 70-year-old female from St Catherine with no travel history and a 67-year-old Kingston female who returned from the United Kingdom.
Case breakdown
Imported - 21
Import-related - 8
Under investigation 3 (including the St Catherine female)
Quarantine log
Government facility - 34
At home - 289 (excluding residents of Corn Piece Settlement)
Isolation log
Government facilities - 38
Test data
Samples tested - 257
Positive - 32
Negative - 221
Pending - Four
