NCB further cutting opening hours

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) is to further cut business hours come Monday.

The bank says it will now be opening from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until further advised.

This is one hour earlier than NCB was closing last week.

However, the bank says its customer care centre will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In a statement, NCB said, in light of the developments over the past few days it is necessary to take extra measures to further protect customers and members of the public amid the coronavirus.

Jamaica now has 30 confirmed cases of the virus.

In the meantime, NCB is urging customers to use its digital channels.

Available online transactions:

*Bill payment

*Funds transfer

*Balance enquiries

At the same time, NCB says its intelligent AMBs are open 24/7 islandwide at branch locations.

Available intelligent ABM transactions:

*Lodgment of cash and cheques

*Withdrawal of cash

*Payment of credit card and utility bills

NCB Capital Markets customers may manage their investments using the entities online platform.

