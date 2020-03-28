NHF gets medical relief from Food For The Poor

The National Health Fund (NHF) has received critical medical supplies from Food For The Poor (FFP) in response to the coronavirus in Jamaica. The donation, which was handed over on Monday at the NHF Pharmaceutical Division on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston, consisted of medications to treat chronic illnesses and infections, as well as scrubs and face masks, which will assist the healthcare system.

CEO of the NHF, Everton Anderson, in receiving the donations, said, “The National Health Fund has a long-standing relationship with Food For The Poor in the provision of major pharmaceuticals and medical supplies to support the health system. These items received today will go a far way in the response to the coronavirus, and, on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the people of Jamaica, I would like to say thank you for your continued partnership in public health.”

FFP director Craig Moss-Solomon praised the NHF for always aiding the charity organisation in the distribution of well-needed medical supplies for the health system in Jamaica. “We really enjoy the years of working together with the NHF in collaborating and donating vital pharmaceuticals to the healthcare system, and, for these items donated today, we are confident they will go a far way in helping in the response to COVID-19,” he said.

The NHF continues to work with several partners to support the healthcare system and to respond to the coronavirus in Jamaica.