Several clinics in St Mary closed

The North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) has closed several Type One health centres in St Mary “in order to mitigate the spread and manage our resources in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak”.

The authority said that the suspension of service would affect the following clinics: Clonmel, Hampstead, Bonny Gate, Robin’s Bay, Clarke Castle, Long Road, Hunts Town, Albany, and Heywood Hall.

Clients who usually access service at these clinics are now required to visit clinics at either Highgate, Belfied, Port Maria, Annotto Bay, Rock River, or Gayle. Most of these clinics are Type Three facilities. In the meantime, there have also been changes at the Annotto Bay Health Centre. The gynaecology clinic has been suspended until further notice, and the High Risk Antenatal Clinic has been rescheduled to Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A spokesperson from NERHA said that no timetable has been set for the clinics to resume operations as this will depend on the impact of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Carl Gilchrist