Centre down to survive the chaos and madness of COVID-19

“Sing. Pray. Centre down. And when your body has become still, reach out with your heart. Know that we are connected in ways that are terrifying and beautiful. (You can hardly deny it now).”

– Lynn Ungar

The panic occasioned by the current COVID-19 pandemic is arguably among the worst in the last century. The news of the disease’s global impact has left many in abject terror and utter confusion. Most businesses and institutions, including schools and churches, have been forced to temporarily move their operations online as people lock away at home in their effort to practise social distancing as directed by the government and health officials.

In the midst of the crisis, however, is presented an extraordinary and splendid opportunity to stem what is considered a breakdown in family relations.

In addition to the mending of familial bonds and structures, pastor and counsellor Teddy Jones believes that people now have an opportunity to reconnect, or perhaps connect, for some, with themselves.

“We can harness this time to create some distance from ourselves so we can see ourselves. In order to survive down here, we need to breathe deeply up there, in the realm of the spiritual. To be absolutely clear, I am not in the least bit suggesting that the spiritually alert cannot or will not become victims of this disease. I am speaking of surviving the chaos, the madness, the panic, the anxiety, the crassness, the basal survival instinct that will drive us to selfish hoarding and such. The usual days and weeks of work and making the money doesn’t readily lend itself to that. If we consider it a kind of ‘Sabbath’ if you will, we can learn to cease the rush, cease the busyness, cease the flurry of activity and mental clanging so we can centre down,” he said, adding that when time is taken to do so, people will become more receptive and perceptive to those with whom they are closest but are often farthest from in their quest to ‘keep up with the Joneses’.

Sharing with Family & Religion, the reverend and theologian encouraged folks to take this time of staying at home to see, not watch, those with whom they share the space called home.

WATCH OVER THE ELDERLY

He shared, “See their hair length, see the dimple, see the birthmark. See the hopes, dreams, fears, and will to survive in their eyes. Hear their souls. Play together. Disconnect from the wires and wireless devices. Decide that you will carefully watch over the elderly and those living with disabilities in your community.

“This is also a time when we can explore ways the family can share its soul with others by finding someone to share what may very well become limited goods and supplies with. Tragedy has a way of ‘rehumanising’ us or further dehumanising us. Please let it be the former,” he said.

Jones advised others to resist the temptation to be self-serving, which will likely increase exponentially in these times.

“Allow that to be the mark by which your family will be distinguished. Lead by example so that legacy can be displayed before your children. The adage, ‘The family that prays together stays together’ may yet prove to be the straw that breaks the back of this monster. This would be a good time to erect or re-establish the family altar. As you do, allow the spirit of community to infuse your beseeching of God. Think of the other, think of the greater common good. Know that our lives are in one another’s hands. (Surely, this has come clear). Do not reach out your hands. Reach out your heart. Reach out your words. Reach out all the tendrils of compassion that move, invisibly, where we cannot touch. Promise this world your love – for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, so long as we all shall live,” he ended.

