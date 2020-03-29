Elderly Portland man killed in house fire

Firefighters and police investigators are still trying to determine the origin of a blaze, which claimed the life of an elderly man in Muriton Pen near Long Road, Portland yesterday morning.

The charred remains of 79-year-old Solomon Taylor were found inside the burnt out four-bedroom house after firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

According to a report from the Portland police, several items including cash, clothing, electrical appliances, furniture, utensils, grocery, farming tools, artistic designs and chemicals were also destroyed in the blaze.

Loss is estimated at $9 million.

