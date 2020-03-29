Health care worker among four new positive tests pushing COVID count to 36

Jamaica has reported its first case of a health care worker testing positive for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement on Twitter a short while ago.

It's one of four new cases reported within hours on Sunday.

These have pushed to 36, the total number of cases in Jamaica with one death.

The new cases:

1. Forty-five-year-old female health care worker who was a contact of a confirmed case ​

2. Fifty-four-year-old female from St. Mary (under investigation)

3. Thirty-four-year-old female from St James with a travel history from New York

4. A 74-year-old female from St Catherine with a travel history from the New York

Case breakdown

​Imported - 23

Import-related - 11

Under investigation - 2

The Health Ministry has not indicated the parish in which the health worker resides or her actual profession but said she was "well and in good spirit".

In the meantime, the 60-year-old female from Portland whose case was under investigation has now been classified as import-related.

