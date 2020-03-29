St Mary man shot dead, friend injured as Portland records first murder this year

A St Mary man has become the first person to be killed in Portland since the start of the year.

Forty-five-year-old Jason Pendley, a labourer of Tower Isle, St Mary was killed in Blue Berry Hill near Buff Bay shortly before 11 p.m Friday.

The police say Pendley and one of his colleagues were visiting a friend in Blue Berry Hill when they were pounced upon by gunmen.

Pendley was shot in the head and his colleague shot in the arm.

The police say the colleague managed to elude the attackers and later reported the incident to them.

