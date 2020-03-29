Vasiana Miller-Hewitt getting it right with every stitch

Mandeville, Manchester:

She doesn’t have any superhuman powers or rich magical potions that set her life in motion. Instead, the strength of Almighty God and her ever-supportive family are the reasons Vasiana Miller-Hewitt is winning at life as a wife, mother, and entrepreneur.

On an average day, Miller-Hewitt, a marketing and social-media marketer at the Manchester Co-operative Credit Union, can be found occupied with the requirements of her nine-to-five, making time for her daughters, and then burning the night oil completing designs for her clothing brand, Designz by Vas.

“It is a delicate balancing act. God has been and continues to be my sustainer through it all. I try my best to adhere to a strict time-management regime, so 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. is work. When my girls get to me from school in the afternoon, they reach my office at about 3, so homework is done that time till I leave the office. On our way home, they get the opportunity to tell me all the exciting things that happened during the day. When we get home, it’s mealtime and prep for the next day. I start sewing at about 6:30 p.m., and I might go up to 9 p.m. I do this all over again tomorrow,” she said.

Making use of her weekends and vacation time to complete major projects, this powerhouse said that her family throws 100 per cent of their support around her and what she does consistently.

“Family support is everything. I could not be doing what I am doing now without them. My girls were my first mannequins, and they continue to be my harshest critics. My husband will pack my stuff to the roof of his car to make sure I get where I need to go and I have all I need to have. My sister, who has automatically become my rock, my best friend, and my employee, though unpaid, is awesome. I believe that God placed her in Jamaica for such a time as this ... .”

Not only does she take her nine-to-five job, her business, and her family seriously, but Miller-Hewitt is also a very active member of her church.

“I’m the children’s ministry director for Church of God of Prophecy, Manchester, and assistant public relations and media director at the Redberry Church of God of Prophecy. I sing on the Shekinah worship group. I’m a decorator, event planner, and motivational speaker,” she said.

FAMILY SUPPORT

Having grown up as a preacher’s daughter, Miller-Hewitt said that she and her siblings were scrutinised and expected to be perfect by outsiders but that the close bond of her family strengthened her resolve and fortifies her up to this very day.

She said that this is why she makes the time to enrich her bond with her husband and children as there are very few things that are as important.

“Family time is talking all kinds of things with my girls. They have a way of being wise beyond their years, and I just love to have conversations with them. I have a rule that Friday night is girls’ movie night, so we get junk food, and we watch a movie together. We love taking family trips to the beach. Hubby and I go sit on the sand, soak up the sun, and watch the girls build sandcastles and play in the water. Family is everything to me, and my girls are my world.”

Having been unofficially trained by her mother, Miss Del, who was a seamstress for years, Miller-Hewitt is looking forward to presenting her passion on the big stage and living life for God and her family.

“My father recalls that I was always drawing and designing clothes for my dolls, so this was inevitable. I’m excited about the prospect of being on the big runways in Jamaica and oversees. I’m excited about being the best at what I do. I’m excited about having my outfits in some of the top retail chains in the island and the world. I am just excited about what God is doing.”

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com