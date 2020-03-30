Colombian petty thief nabbed in MoBay, gets jail time

WESTERN BUREAU:

A COLOMBIAN national who broke into a car and stole money will have to spend the next six months in prison after he was convicted for simple larceny in the St James Parish Court recently.

The South American was identified in court documents as 31-year-old businessman Jhonatan Maurico Garcia Bedoya, who shares Mexican and Montego Bay addresses. It could not be ascertained whether or not he was in Jamaica illegally, or whether he will be deported after he has served his sentence.

According to reports, on March 4, at approximately 2 p.m., a taxi operator parked his grey Toyota Mark X motor car at the Bank of Nova Scotia at Fairview, Montego Bay, and went inside to transact business.

Theft spotted

While the man was inside the bank, an alert security guard saw Bedoya enter the vehicle and remove an item. He then exited the vehicle and got into a black Toyota Voxy motor car, which drove away.

Shortly after, the taxi operator exited the bank and then drove away. He later discovered that his pouch, containing J$76,000 and US$69, was missing.

The security, who had seen Bedoya enter the vehicle but never thought it was a robbery because of his calm demeanour, provided the cabbie with details of the Colombian.

The police were alerted and intercepted the black Voxy on Howard Cooke Boulevard with Bedoya and two other men inside.

When Bedoya was searched, the police found the pouch with the cab driver’s money. He was arrested on a charge of simple larceny.

When the Colombian appeared in the St James Parish Court on March 11, he admitted his guilt. He was subsequently sentenced to six months at hard labour.