deCarteret principal calls for free Internet for COVID-19 affected studies

A MANCHESTER principal is appeal to government authorities and telecoms firms to make Internet access free and accessible to all students, parents and teachers during the lockdown of schools triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools were ordered closed on March 13 and will not open before Easter ends - if a further extension is not imposed.

Prim Lewis, principal of deCarteret College in Mandeville, said that the novel coronavirus has placed fifth- and sixth-formers in jeopardy as they prepare to submit internal assessments and school-based assessments in time, as well as prepare for their external examinations.

Lewis made the appeal on social media, after hearing, at first-hand, the challenges faced by parents of her students. Parents, Lewis said, were often unable to provide sufficient Internet connectivity to consistently ensure that their children could access lessons and other school-related materials, as online tutelage has become the new normal.

A group of concerned citizens, including Access Jamaica and alumni, have reportedly join with her on this call.

“We must ensure that none of our students are excluded, marginalised or left behind,” the school said in a press statement issued on Saturday.

“We need to ensure that we take the village approach and use the ‘there is enough for everyone’ mentality. Our students need us. Let us not fail them now.”